Andrew San Gabino, 25, of Pasadena was arrested on July 22 for alleged sexual assault against a minor. (Corona Police)

A Pasadena man was arrested for alleged sexual assault against a minor that occurred in the city of Corona, officials said in a release Sunday.

Corona Police detectives, with the assistance of the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, located and arrested Andrew San Gabino, 25, of Pasadena on July 22.

On July 19, Corona police officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that had occurred on July 15 at around 2 p.m.

The victim, a 15-year-old, had reported the assault saying she was walking in the area of Corona and Parkridge avenues when an unknown person drove alongside her, asked her for directions, and demanded she enter his vehicle, the release said.

The teenager complied and entered the man’s vehicle as he drove her to a residential area and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

San Gabino was arrested for kidnapping to sexually assault a child, lewd acts with a child, and kidnapping with substantially increasing the risk of harm to a child, the release stated.

He is being held on a $130,000 bail.

As the investigation is ongoing, detectives urge anyone with additional information regarding this case or any other incidents involving San Gabino to call Senior Detective Gail Gottfried at 951-279-3623 or email Gail.Gottfried@CoronaCA.gov.