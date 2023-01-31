Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic day, no matter who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts would be the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off during the big game.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, will face off on Feb. 12 on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

The NFL announced that two Black starting quarterbacks will face off for the first time ever. (Getty Images)

Mahomes, the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020, aims to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls. Hurts could become the fourth quarterback to win the coveted game should the Eagles win.

Doug Williams was the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 1988.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals while playing with an injured ankle on Sunday. Hurts and the Eagles won the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers on the same day.

The Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna is set to perform in the Apple Music Halftime show.