Pedestrian dies after being run over by trailer following altercation in North Hollywood

A pedestrian was run over by a trailer following an argument with a driver in North Hollywood (KTLA)

A man died Monday afternoon after he was run over and trapped underneath a trailer in North Hollywood.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a white Toyota Tundra was towing a 25-foot trailer northbound, police said. As the vehicle stopped in traffic, the driver became involved in a verbal argument with a pedestrian.

During the altercation, the pedestrian climbed on top of the left wheel-well of the trailer. As the pickup began moving again, the man fell to the ground and was run over by the trailer and trapped underneath.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and paramedics responded but the man was pronounced at the scene.

He has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin, but police said he is believed to be about 28 years old.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LAPD tip line at 877-527-3247.