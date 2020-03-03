Woman struck by sheriff’s department patrol car in Lynwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car in Lynwood on Monday evening, officials said.

The condition of the injured pedestrian was not clear following the 6:30 p.m. collision along Long Beach Boulevard, between Carlin and Burton avenues, according to Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The involved deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment following the collision, but was not believed to be seriously injured, authorities said.

Officials said the deputy had been responding to a call with the patrol car's emergency lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

A damaged wheelchair could be seen beside the patrol car, which also showed damage to its windshield.

The northbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard remained closed Monday night as authorities continued their investigation.

No further details were available.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car struck and injured a pedestrian along Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood on March 2, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

