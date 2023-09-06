A person of interest seen in photos taken near suspicious vehicle fires in Long Beach is in custody, officials announced Wednesday.

The person, who has not been identified, was arrested early Wednesday and detained for further questioning, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Officials said the man matched the description of one seen in photos near the blazes.

A person of interest is sought in connection with a series of vehicle fires in Long Beach. (Kimberly Lewis)

The series of vehicle fires began on Aug. 20 and occurred inside apartment complex parking structures in an area between the Long Beach Convention Center and Camden Harbor View Apartments along Cedar Walk.

On Tuesday morning, a truck was set on fire in the parking garage of the apartment complex, causing extensive damage.

The aftermath of a truck fire inside a Long Beach apartment complex parking structure is seen on Sept. 5, 2023. (KTLA)

One resident told KTLA the man was caught attempting to set another car on fire at Camden Harbor View Apartments when he was taken into custody.

Long Beach Fire Capt. Jacob Heflin, however, could not confirm that the suspect is indeed the serial arsonist terrorizing the area, adding that the matter is still under investigation.

Residents were calling for better safety in the apartment complexes, and in a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Camden Harbor View Apartments said they increased security as of Tuesday.