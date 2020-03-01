Deputy fatally shoots armed man in parking lot of sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station: Officials

Deputies work at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley Station on March 1, 2020. (Credit: OnScene)

A deputy shot and fatally wounded a gun-wielding man in the parking lot of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley Station on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. in a secured parking lot used to store department vehicles at the west side of the station, 23740 Magic Mountain Pkwy, according to Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

Deputies had just gotten into their vehicles to leave the station when the suspect approached, the lieutenant said.

“Suddenly, a man appeared, who was walking on foot,” he said. “He had a handgun in his hand.”

Deputies exited their cars and “ordered him numerous times to drop the firearm,” Alfred said. “The suspect apparently refused. At some point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

“One deputy fired two rounds striking the suspect,” he said. Paramedics took the wounded suspect to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

His identity was not yet released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials. Alfred said he was believed to be a local man in his late-30s.

No deputies were hurt, the department said.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

#Breaking Abt 2:29PM Deputy-Involved Shooting, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station parking lot. Male suspect struck, no deputies injured. @LACOFD on scene pic.twitter.com/lDv9OgbxtM — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 1, 2020