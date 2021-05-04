Photographer suing L.A. County, sheriff over alleged assault while covering arrest, violent protest

A veteran news photographer has filed a civil lawsuit against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva stemming from an alleged assault that happened in Lynwood while he was covering a protest and subsequent arrest of a local radio news reporter.

Nasser Baker, a freelance photographer with OnScene.TV, said he identified himself as a member of the media when he was assaulted by a deputy who also threatened to damage his equipment.

Part of the September 2020 alleged assault was captured on camera.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 4, 2021.

