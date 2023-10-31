Even the tiniest trick-or-treaters are getting in the spooky spirit this Halloween.

From a fairy to candy corn to twin doctors, newborns at UC San Diego Health’s neonatal intensive care unit at Jacobs Medical Center got all dressed up for the holiday.

“Playing dress up for Halloween is a fun way for parents to bond with their infants in the NICU while bringing smiles to the doctors, nurses and staff who provide them with such exceptional care,” a UC San Diego spokeswoman said in an email to FOX 5.

The NICU cares for newborns who are born prematurely or who need to be hospitalized due to health issues.

UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Anahi – 4 lbs 8 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health) UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Twins #2 Harper (L) – 4 lbs 2.8 ounces June (R) – 4 lbs 10.1 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health) UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Valentina – 4 lbs .6 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health) UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Twins #1 Jozef – 2 lbs .5 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health) UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Twins #1 Gianna – 2 lbs 3.3 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health) UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Eric – 1 lb 12.2 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health) UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Elijah – 7 lbs 9.2 ounces (Courtesy: Alethea Go | UC San Diego Health)