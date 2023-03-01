As the third phase of the multi-day storm system moves out of Southern California, the extent of the damage is coming into focus.

In the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles, a sinkhole is posing a threat to drivers and neighbors.

While the hole in the 1200 block of Elden Avenue is only about 3 feet wide at street level, it’s “probably about 10 feet deep and opens up on the inside,” said Sgt. Richard Boyd of the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Definitely not a situation that we’re going to let people come near or drive up to,” Boyd added.

Neighbors told KTLA that the sinkhole began as a small pothole, raising fears that similar holes could open up on nearby streets.