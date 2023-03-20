A demonstrator holds up a sign outside Los Angeles City Hall before a rally announcing a possible LAUSD workers strike on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District families are bracing for school closures as district employees plan to go on a three-day strike starting Tuesday. The strike is expected to last from March 21 –23.

While many parents worry that the potential school closures will leave them without reliable childcare during the workweek, the school district and Los Angeles County have announced multiple resource efforts to help parents throughout the school closures.

LAUSD Resources

Webinars: LAUSD parents can join a Zoom webinar at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to learn more about the resources available to them. The zoom ID is 867 1125 7296 and no passcode is required.

LAUSD parents can join a Zoom webinar at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to learn more about the resources available to them. The zoom ID is 867 1125 7296 and no passcode is required. Student Supervision: Free student supervision will be provided at select elementary, middle and high schools from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the three-day strike period. A complete list of the schools offering can be found here.

Free student supervision will be provided at select elementary, middle and high schools from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the three-day strike period. A complete list of the schools offering can be found here. Meal Pickup : Families can also pick up meals for students at Grab & Go locations on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The district will give out six meals per student to cover breakfast and lunch over the next three days.

: Families can also pick up meals for students at Grab & Go locations on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The district will give out six meals per student to cover breakfast and lunch over the next three days. More Resources: LAUSD parents can check the district website for real-time updates on the strike and learn about more available resources.

Los Angeles County

After-School Programs: Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday that she authorized select parks and recreation centers to act as after-school program centers for LAUSD parents.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will have 30 recreation centers open for elementary school students in first to fifth grade from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from March 21- 23. Parents can register for the after-school program online beginning at 1 p.m.

A complete list of the recreation centers offering the after-school program can be found online.

The website stated that the centers would only be open if LAUSD employees went on strike.

L.A. Zoo: The L.A. Zoo will offer free admission to LAUSD students and a “Community Safari Day” for elementary students during the three-day strike period. To receive the free admission, students must show a “school identification card, report card, school newsletter, or similar proof of enrollment,” a news release said.

Tickets must be purchased at the L.A. Zoo box office to receive complimentary admission.

L.A. Public Library: Besides its regular scheduled events for kids and teens, county libraries will offer many digital resources, including online tutoring and homework help, e-books and access to digital movies, music and more during the strike period.

Through its Tech2Go program, libraries will also be loaning out laptops and Wi-fi hotspots for people who need it