Police arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder in Claremont

A Montclair man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another person during a domestic dispute in Claremont, police said.

Isaias Reyes-Moreno, 26, of Montclair, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, police said in a news release, for a shooting that happened March 16 in the 100 block of Meredith Street.

“The investigation revealed the motive for the shooting was a domestic relationship,” Claremont police Lt. Jason Walters said in the news release. “During the course of the investigation, the Detective Bureau was able to identify a suspect and related vehicle.”

After several days of surveillance, detectives arrested Reyes-Moreno is the area of Kingsley and Monte Vista avenues in Montclair, police said.

“The suspect was arrested for attempted murder and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which is believed to be the weapon used during the crime on March 16,” Walters said.

Additional evidence connected to the crime was found after police served search warrants at locations in Montclair and La Verne.

Reyes-Moreno was being held at the Claremont Police Department Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.