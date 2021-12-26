Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Eagle Rock: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department shot and killed a person in Eagle Rock Sunday night, police said.

Detective Meghan Aguilar said officers responded to a request for assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Department just before 6 p.m. at a gas station in the 2900 block of West Broadway.

The man, whose name was not released but was estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, was already bleeding when firefighters arrived, and he was holding “a large butcher knife” with a 6-inch blade when officers opened fire, Aguilar said.

“Officers directed him to stop and drop the weapon. He did not drop the knife and continued to approach the passenger officer,” Aguilar said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Aguilar added.

“There is no other outstanding suspect … No one else was injured, and no officers were injured,” Aguilar said.