Police: Fontana high school teacher arrested after touching 2 students, being found with child porn

Investigators are asking any additional victims to come forward after a high school teacher in Fontana was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching two students, officials said Friday.

Albert Martin, 55, taught with the Fontana Unified School District for 17 years across several campuses, most recently at Jurupa Hills High School, but has since been placed on administrative leave, Fontana police said in a news release.

Authorities say they began investigating in September, after two Jurupa Hills High students reported Martin touched them inappropriately inside his classroom while making sexually harassing statements.

During a subsequent search of Martin’s electronic devices, investigators say they found child porn.

Police found Martin in Rancho Cucamonga and took him into custody. He was booked on suspicion of numerous felony charges, officers said.

Detectives say the school district is cooperating in their investigation as they work to determine if there are any other victims.

Anyone with information can contact Detective V. Gutierrez at 909-854-8170 or Vgutierrez@fontana.org.