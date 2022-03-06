Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Fontana

A man in Fontana shot and killed a burglar who broke into his home late Saturday night, authorities said.

Fontana police officers responded to a home on the 7300 block Cypress Avenue around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

When they arrived on scene, police discovered that the homeowner had shot and killed a man who had broken into his home.

Police learned that the homeowner was alone when he saw the man breaking into his home. He used a gun in an apparent act of self defense and shot the intruder, police said. He then called 911 to report the burglary and shooting.

The burglar died at the scene. He’s been identified only as a man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Investigators also learned that several guns were stolen from the homeowner’s residence the day before. It’s unclear at this time if the man who broke into the home was responsible for the previous burglary.

The homeowner was briefly detained but was not arrested. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting is under investigation by police. Anyone with information should contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7740.