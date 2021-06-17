Pursuit ends in crash in North Hollywood

The pursuit of a stolen black van ended in a crash in North Hollywood Thursday night, officials said.

The chase started shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Arapahoe and 20th streets in the Pico-Union neighborhood, said Officer William Cooper, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sky5 arrived above the pursuit around 9:25 p.m. as the van was winding around surface streets in Burbank.

The vehicle made its way into the San Fernando Valley, where it crashed into the rear of another car in North Hollywood just before 9:30 p.m.

The driver exited the van and fled on foot in the area of Peach Grove Street and Vineland Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area as they searched for the man, who remained outstanding when Sky5 left the scene just after 10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.