High-speed pursuit ends in overturned crash in Echo Park; at least 5 in custody

A high-speed pursuit through the Los Angeles area Thursday afternoon ended in Echo Park after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a power pole, causing it to flip over.

The driver of the white car was said to be traveling at very high speeds through the L.A. area.

Police said the driver was initially sought for a traffic violation.

The pursuit came to a dramatic end when the vehicle struck a power pole, spun out of control and flipped over near a gas station at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Berkeley Avenue.

Sky5 was over the scene where several people exited the vehicle after the crash, seemingly unharmed, and were taken into custody.

It did not appear that any other people near the crash scene were hurt.

No further details were immediately available.