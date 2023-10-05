Police are investigating a string of pharmacy burglaries in the San Fernando Valley and believe at least two are related.

The Saint Mary Pharmacy near Roscoe Boulevard and White Oak Avenue in Northridge was hit by thieves around 3 a.m. Thursday and the owner told KTLA he’s fed up with constantly hearing about one break in after another.

Video shared by the owner shows five suspects smashing the front window of the pharmacy. The alarm went off and nothing was stolen, but the place was ransacked, the owner said.

Video shared by a Northridge pharmacy owner shows suspects breaking into the business on Oct. 5, 2023.

The suspects were last seen driving off in a Black Dodge Durango.

Another pharmacy was burglarized in Pacoima near Van Nuys Boulevard and Norris Avenue Wednesday night.

The armed suspects wearing dark clothing broke in and stole drugs and other items before taking off in a dark-colored Dodge Durango, authorities said.

Police respond to a pharmacy break in in Pacoima on Oct. 4, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

While police believe the first two burglaries may be connected, a third in Valley Village is also being investigated.

“These criminals … they’re not afraid of any circumstances,” said Paul Georges, owner of Saint Mary Pharmacy. “We don’t feel safe anymore, nobody feels safe anymore. It’s very, very scary, very frustrating.”

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.