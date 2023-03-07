Authorities are investigating a string of smash-and-grab robberies that occurred within a four-mile radius of each other in Central Los Angeles early Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department began receiving calls about robberies around 4 a.m. and investigators believe the same three men are involved. In each incident, they got away in a white SUV, police said.

One incident occurred in the 5800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, another occurred in the 3800 block of 6th Street in Koreatown and a third was reported along the 5100 block of Melrose Avenue in Larchmont.

Yet another burglary occurred overnight, and the incident at a teriyaki restaurant in the Westlake District was captured on video.

The masked robbers broke through the glass door, went for the cash register and carted away a 60-pound safe, security video provided to KTLA shows.

Owner TJ Moffett said the burglars were in and out in less than three minutes.

“It’s discouraging to have this, and it seems like there’s nothing we can do about it,” Moffett said.

He said LAPD told him the suspects are part of a professional crew.

In fact, the agency put out a bulletin in the area warning business owners like Moffett about a spike in these kinds of burglaries.

The incidents remain under investigation.