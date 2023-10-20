The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a homicide in North Hollywood Friday evening.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Riverton Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim of a shooting who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited at this time, but police have confirmed to KTLA that the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This deadly shooting comes just days after three people were shot and killed in front of taco restaurant in North Hollywood.

The suspects in that deadly shooting have not yet been apprehended, police said.