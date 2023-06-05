Police are searching for two suspects who were reportedly involved in a shooting that left a 1-year-old child injured in Los Angeles.

Police are searching for two suspects who were reportedly involved in a shooting that left a 1-year-old child injured in Los Angeles on Monday.

Authorities responded to reports of a child who was shot near 79th Street and Towne Avenue around 5:41 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 1-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound to her foot.

According to police, the shooting incident took place at 81st Street and Avalon Boulevard, and they believe the victim was moved to 79th Street and Towne Avenue shortly after.

The suspects, described as two Black males, were last seen on Avalon Boulevard in a light-colored Kia with Texas plates. One suspect is approximately 20 years old and the other is in his mid-20s.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and no further details are available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.