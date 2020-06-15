Police release more details about Sylmar gang-related shooting after 2nd victim dies

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Sylmar on June 14, 2020. (KTLA)

LAPD officials on Monday released additional details about a gang-related shooting in Sylmar after a second victim died.

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Sunday along the 12900 block of Borden Avenue.

Three men were standing on the sidewalk in front of a home during a family gathering when three unknown assailants in a red car jumped out and fired multiple rounds, hitting all three victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The assailants got back into the car and drove from the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he eventually died. A third victim was treated at a hospital and eventually released.

The victims who died have not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The assailants were only described as being black males who were wearing red hoodies and bandanas.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

