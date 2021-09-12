Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Playa del Rey that killed a mother

A family is devastated over the loss of a 33-year-old mother and wife that was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday after a family outing.

Wendy Galdamez of Downey was killed by a hit and run driver Saturday night while crossing Vista Del Mar in Playa del Rey.

She had spent the day with her husband and two children at the beach.

“It’s shocking. I can’t believe it still. We’re still in complete shock that this happened,” Jennifer Vera, Galdamez’s cousin, said. “My cousin, she was loving, nurturing, she was all about her family, she was so giving.”

Wendy was cradling her 3-year-old son when she was struck by a dark-colored Toyota 4-runner.

Relatives say Wendy’s final act was protecting her child from danger.

“I think she’s a hero,” Vera said. “I think she did what every mother would do and I think that speaks a lot of who she was as a mother.”

The boy was taken to the hospital but is okay.

“I think that’s tragic. I think it’s such a coward thing to do,” Vera said.

The family is pleading for justice and has since started a GoFundMe page.

Authorities are still looking for the driver and vehicle.

“Whoever saw anything, if anyone has any info on this person, the car, anything please just give whatever you know to the police … I just hope justice is served,” Vera said.