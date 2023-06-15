Isabella Fuller, 12, in a photo from the Ventura Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared in Ventura on Thursday.

The missing girl, Isabella Fuller, 12, was last seen near Clinton and Telephone around 1 p.m., according to the Ventura Police Department.

Fuller is described as a girl standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and carrying a black backpack.

She is a 6th-grade middle school student in the Ventura Unified School District.

Isabella Fuller, 12, in a photo from the Ventura Police Department.

“We appreciate any help from our community,” authorities said.

Anyone with information or who may know of Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ventura Police Department at 1-805-339-4312.