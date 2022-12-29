This man, shown in a photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 29, 2022, is suspected of fleeing the scene of a crash in Echo Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver in a November hit-and-run that caused injuries.

The Nov. 9 crash involved a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion, which collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Saturn fled the wreck on foot, while the people in the Toyota suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver is a man in his 30s who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

Anyone with information about the Saturn or the driver is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or 31480@lapd.online.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.