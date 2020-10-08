Police seek public’s help to ID vandals who threw objects at Santa Ana church during outdoor mass

Police in Santa Ana are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vandals caught on surveillance video throwing objects at a church in two different incidents.

The vandals targeted Archangel Michael Coptic Church, located at 4405 W. Edinger Ave., at around 8 a.m. on Aug. 23. when an outside mass was being held near the church’s entrance.

“During mass, the parishioners heard several loud ‘bangs’ against the wall on the south side of the church,” police said in a news release.

Surveillance video captured a man throwing unknown solid objects, possibly rocks or pieces of concrete, at the church’s glass doors and window which shattered the glass, police said.

Parishioners then saw the man walking away from the church, west on Edinger.

Most recently, on Monday another man was seen approaching the church at about 3:10 a.m. The church’s surveillance camera captured the man stop on the south side of the church, retrieve several solid objects possibly rocks or pieces of concrete, and throw them at the church’s glass doors. The suspect then fled east on Edinger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the identities of the vandals is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at 714-245-8551 or RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.