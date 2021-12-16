Police seek shooter in Mission Hills slaying

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter who killed a 22-year-old man in Mission Hills Thursday afternoon.

The killing took place just before 1 p.m. in the 15100 block of Chatsworth Street, where LAPD officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The preliminary investigation shows that the victim and a family member were located on a sidewalk when a black sedan pulled up and the shooter, believed to be a man in his 20s, got out and “an argument ensued,” police said.

After shooting the victim, the assailant got back in his car and drove north on Burnet Avenue, police added.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the victim, whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Steve Castro at 818-374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org,