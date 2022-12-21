Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021.

The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Evans was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available and authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving Evans’ murder.

Julian Evans in photos provided by Colton Police.

Evans’ vehicle is described as a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jaegar or Sargent Vega at 909-370-5000 and reference case number 21-05456.