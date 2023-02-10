Police officers in Orange County shot and killed a suspected robber after a pursuit ended with a fiery crash in La Habra early Friday morning.

The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when the Fullerton Police Department located a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San Bernardino, officials said.

Officers tried to pull over the alleged robber’s Ford Explorer at Harbor Boulevard and West Chapman Avenue, but the suspect fled, police said.

After the pursuit entered La Habra, the SUV crashed into a black BMW at Imperial Highway and South Beach Boulevard, causing the Explorer to flip over and burst into flames.

The suspect then got out of the SUV at which point they were shot by officers an unknown number of times, authorities said. They were declared dead at the scene.

Police have not said what prompted officers to open fire or whether the suspect was armed.

The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection of Imperial Highway and Beach Boulevard was closed for the investigation.