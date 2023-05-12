The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday will offer an update in the investigation into a shooting that claimed the lives of three women at a short-term rental in Beverly Crest.

Friday’s update is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

The victims, Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, were killed while sitting in a car in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive on Jan. 28.

While no arrests have been made, police last month served a search warrant in Beverly Hills.

The suspected shooters were believed to be driving a blue four-door Tesla with damage to the right fender and no license plates, which was reportedly spotted in Beverly Hills.

Police served a search warrant at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Wilshire Boulevard, which was vacant at the time of the search, though investigators searched the unit for any evidence left behind.