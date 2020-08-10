2nd stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments after Trump’s executive orders

With President Donald Trump bypassing the nation’s lawmakers and issuing executive orders to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit, many are wondering where that leaves a second round of direct payments to Americans.

As of now, there’s no clear path to making this happen in the foreseeable future.

Though Trump had previously said additional stimulus checks would be coming, direct payments were not mentioned in his four executive orders issued Saturday. That leaves that portion of coronavirus aid proposals in limbo.

Both the White House and congressional Democrats indicated Sunday that they wanted to resume negotiations for additional aid, but no talks were scheduled.

In addition to stimulus checks, other remaining issues for lawmakers include money for schools trying to reopen, a cash infusion for the struggling U.S. Postal Service and money to help states hold elections in November.

If an agreement can’t be released on a wider stimulus package, it’s possible direct payments would need to be in a standalone bill.

At the end of July, a group of GOP senators introduced a plan to send a $1,000 stimulus check to eligible adults and children.

The measure introduced by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is aimed at providing coronavirus assistance to families. In the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act, a family of two parents and two children would receive $4,000 under their bill — $600 more than they received under other proposed measures, according to FOX Business.

President Trump wanted larger checks?

During a recent visit to west Texas, Trump hinted that a second round of stimulus checks could exceed the $1,200 payment amount issued in the first COVID-19 stimulus package.

When asked if $1,200 was enough, Trump said, “We’re going to see. It may go higher than that, actually.”

How much money would I have received?

Outside of the dependent payment, here’s how the GOP-backed payment proposal up to $1,200 broke down, according to CNBC:

Individuals earning a gross adjusted income of up to $75,000 per year in 2019 will receive a $1,200 payment.

Couples earning a gross adjusted income of up to $150,000 per year in 2019 will receive a $2,400 payment.

The checks will be reduced by $5 for every $100 in income, phasing out completely at $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples.

Individuals with no income and individuals who rely on benefits such as Social Security are eligible for the full $1,200 payment

The Associated Press contributed to this report.