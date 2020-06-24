Appeals court orders dismissal of case against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn

Breaking News
Appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn
Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn leaves after the delay in his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, on Dec. 18, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

