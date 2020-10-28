Biden, Obama to team up for campaign rally in Michigan this Saturday

In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama listens as Vice President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Joe Biden will join forces with his old boss, former President Barack Obama, for a rally in Michigan on Saturday.

The Biden campaign announced the rally on Wednesday but hasn’t said where it will be held. Metro Detroit is the Democratic base of the state, with a prominent Black population in the city along with growing nonwhite populations. Democrats also made gains among suburban white voters in the 2018 midterms.

President Donald Trump won Michigan by just under 11,000 votes four years ago, making it his closest margin of victory in any state. He won the state through key gains across southwest Michigan in communities where Obama won or lost narrowly.

Democratic support in and around Detroit also fell off from 2012 levels when Obama was reelected.