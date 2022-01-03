Central California Rep. Devin Nunes officially resigns from Congress

Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during an impeachment inquiry hearing on Nov. 21, 2019. (Credit: Andrew Harrer / Getty Images)

Devin Nunes made his resignation from Congress official over the weekend, clearing the way for him to take over as chief executive of former President Trump’s new media and technology company.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), Nunes said his resignation as a member of Congress was effective 11:59 p.m. Saturday, according to a copy of the correspondence obtained by The Times. Pelosi’s office received the letter Monday.

“It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of California’s San Joaquin Valley for the last 19 years,” wrote Nunes, a Republican from Tulare.

Nunes is taking over as the top executive of Trump Media & Technology Group, which in the coming weeks is expected to launch Truth Social, Trump’s answer to Twitter and Facebook. The social media companies kicked the former president off their platforms last year for his role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the presidential election.

