‘Don’t vote for a killer’: Sharon Stone endorses Biden after COVID-19 guts her family in Montana

Sharon Stone has a frank message for middle America: “Don’t vote for a killer.”

Without speaking President Trump’s name, the “Basic Instinct” star took to Instagram on Sunday to address the people of Montana, where her family lives, and detail how COVID-19 has ravaged them. She said the coronavirus outbreak claimed the lives of her grandmother and godmother and has sent her sister and her sister’s husband to the hospital, where they’re fighting for their lives.

“You, the people at the middle of our country, are at great risk of dying from COVID,” the Oscar-nominated star said in the somber video message.

Stone, 62, lamented the situation in Montana, specifically its lack of testing. She claimed that officials were lying about testing and suspects that put her family at risk. Her mother, she said, is asymptomatic but can’t get a test despite having had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months. She thinks she could have been an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.

