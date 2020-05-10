During the pandemic, Republicans see a rare political opportunity in California

There was no such thing as YouTube or Twitter. President Clinton was on the brink of impeachment. Donald Trump was a New York real estate developer, building his first golf course.
The year was 1998, and it was the last time California Republicans managed to flip a congressional seat from blue to red.
After more than two decades of losing, that futility may soon come to an end.
A special election to fill a vacant House seat to the north of Los Angeles is highly competitive, both sides agree, pitting Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith against first-time Republican candidate Mike Garcia.
