Ex-Rep. Darrell Issa takes lead in race for CA 50th congressional district seat as vote count continues

Former Republican congressman Darrell Issa speaks during a news conference in El Cajon on Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Republican Darrell Issa has claimed a nearly 11,700-vote lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for the 50th congressional district after initially trailing in the first set of unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the California secretary of state.

Whichever candidate holds on to win will fill a seat that has sat vacant for most of the year because its former incumbent, disgraced Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, resigned from office in January after being convicted of a federal felony related to misusing campaign funds.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Issa led Campa-Najjar by more than 4.2 percentage points — or nearly 11,700 votes.

However, there are still thousands of outstanding, uncounted ballots throughout San Diego and Riverside counties, and neither candidate claimed victory on election night.

