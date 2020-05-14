Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 11

FBI seizes senator’s phone in investigation of stock trades after coronavirus briefings

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in February. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in February.. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the novel coronavirus first struck the U.S., a law enforcement official said.

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action.

The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether Burr violated a law preventing members of Congress from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work.

To obtain a search warrant, federal agents and prosecutors must persuade a judge they have probable cause to believe a crime has been committed. The law enforcement official said the Justice Department is examining Burr’s communications with his broker.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter