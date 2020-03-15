Former staffer at Rep. Schiff’s office tests positive for the coronavirus

In this screenshot from a Senate Television webcast, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during the trial against President Donald Trump on Jan. 23, 2020. (Credit: Senate Television via Getty Images)

A former staff member who left Rep. Adam Schiff’s office 10 days ago has tested positive for COVID-19, the congressman from Southern California announced Sunday.

A reporter for Politico identified that staffer as Daniel Goldman, a lawyer who led the House Intelligence Committee’s questioning in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

On March 11, Goldman began tweeting about his efforts to get tested for the virus, calling the process “shameful.”

“Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a #COVID19 test in New York City,” Goldman tweeted. “If you, like me, have a fever and a headache (but tested negative for the flu), you are unable to rule out #COVID19.”

The next day, he said that he finally underwent a curbside test in Connecticut but that the results would not be available for four days. Goldman said the results for Tom Hanks, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia, were available in just four hours.

Goldman ultimately said, “Now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away.”

5th UPDATE: Woke up at 4:45am to drive to Stamford, CT for a curbside #COVID19 test. One catch: I was told the results may not come back for 4 DAYS. @tomhanks test in Australia came back in 4 HOURS.



Now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away. pic.twitter.com/zDX1dSHFj7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 13, 2020

Schiff did not release the name of the former staffer, but said medical professionals believe that person likely contracted the coronavirus after leaving the congressman’s office.

His office nonetheless will take additional precautions in the following days, a statement from Schiff’s office said.

The individual involved “is feeling better” and no current employees have reported flu-like symptoms, the news release said.

Schiff said his office started taking precautionary measures before learning about the case, including postponing his meetings and district events. He had also requested that his staff work remotely indefinitely “out of an abundance of caution.”

Schiff represents California’s 28th district, which includes Burbank and West Hollywood.

He joins other government officials who have been linked to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona announced last week that they were placing themselves under quarantine after interacting with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the president’s personal doctor declared that Trump tested negative for COVID-19. Trump had recently been in contact with at least three people who contracted the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s what Goldman said last week before he was tested, per @playbookplus : pic.twitter.com/akwaiaKNRA — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 15, 2020