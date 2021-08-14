Gov. Newsom holds rallies across SoCal ahead of upcoming recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom headed down to Southern California this weekend to rally supporters ahead of the gubernatorial recall election set for Sept. 14.

The governor is facing dozens of challengers, and recent polls show that Newsom may face more of an uphill battle in the upcoming recall election than initially expected. It was against that backdrop, that Newsom held in-person events Saturday in hopes of rallying voters to his cause.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 14, 2021.