After Kevin McCarthy’s historic and contentious election as Speaker of the House, he announced that his first order of business is to reverse funding allocated in President Biden’s inflation relief bill that included the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents.

The bill, first introduced by Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter and called the “Fair Tax Act,” aims to cut the hiring of these agents and even goes as far as to end funding for the entire IRS as a government agency.

Furthermore, the bill seeks to eliminate the federal income tax scheme as we know it and replace it with a simplified national-consumption tax.

“Instead of adding 87,000 new agents to weaponize the IRS against small business owners and middle America, this bill will eliminate the need for the department entirely by simplifying the tax code with provisions that work for the American people and encourage growth and innovation,” Rep. Carter said in a press release obtained by Fox News.

The bill has significant hurdles to becoming law and is unlikely to pass both houses of Congress.