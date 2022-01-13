House passes measure paving way for Senate to start debate on voting rights legislation

President Joe Biden is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The House on Thursday passed a measure that will allow the Senate to begin debate on Democrats’ voting rights legislation, as President Biden headed to Capitol Hill to push his party to do all it can to adopt the measure.

The House measure, approved 220 to 203,contains a pair of voting rights bills — the Freedom to Vote Act and John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It will be transmitted to the Senate in a way that allows the chamber to begin debate with a simple majority of members present, instead of the usual 60-vote threshold.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) outlined the details of the plan in a memo to Senate Democrats on Wednesday. Once executed, it will put the Senate on track to debate voting rights for the first time this Congress.

Republicans have repeatedly used the filibuster over the past year to block a trio of voting rights-related bills.

