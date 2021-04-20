House rejects GOP effort to censure L.A. Rep. Maxine Waters over police protest remarks

The House voted 216 to 210 on Tuesday to reject a Republican effort to censure Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters over her comments to protesters last weekend.

The vote came shortly before the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found him guilty on all three charges, including second-degree murder, in the killing of George Floyd.

Waters had said at a demonstration in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last weekend that if Chauvin were not convicted, “then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice,” according to video of the event. “We’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. You’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Republicans quickly criticized the comments, accusing her of instigating violence. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) brought a censure resolution against her.

