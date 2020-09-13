Skip to content
New study shows anti-inflammatory drug helps COVID-19 patients recover faster
LAUSD to provide parents with information about COVID-19 outbreaks in their child’s class and school
Democrats try to streamline mail balloting as parties adapt to voting during pandemic
Israel goes on lockdown after stubborn coronavirus surge
Pandemic complicates wildfire evacuations on the West Coast
Giants, Padres to play doubleheader after false positive virus test
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in stable condition as manhunt for Compton shooter continues
Astronomers discover possible sign of life in clouds of Venus
Bobcat Fire grows to more than 36,000 acres; officials plan virtual meeting with public Monday evening
Extraordinary heat and rare summer snow brought unprecedented West Coast firestorms
New study shows anti-inflammatory drug helps COVID-19 patients recover faster
Fall beauty must-haves with beauty expert Stacy Cox
Weelicious founder Catherine McCord with recipes to turn your dinner leftovers into lunch
Celebrating National Yoga Month with Alo Yoga
Inglewood Mayor James Butts on the completion of SoFi Stadium
Wreaths Across America honoring and remembering the 19th anniversary of 9/11
Inside California Politics
Point/Counterpoint: Former California GOP chair, Rep. Swalwell discuss Bob Woodward’s Trump recordings on COVID-19
Chargers Chief of Staff Fred Maas on COVID-19 precautions in the NFL
Capitol Insider – Sept. 13
Attorney General Becerra discusses Trump, California’s gig economy law and Kamala Harris
Inside the Bullpen: California’s wildfires, power shutoffs and COVID-19
Sheriff Villanueva defends arrest of reporter covering protest in Lynwood sparked by LASD shooting
Video shows 2 deputies ambushed, shot while inside patrol vehicle in Compton; gunman at large: LASD
$100K reward announced in search for man who shot 2 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies in Compton
Bobcat Fire grows to more than 36,000 acres; officials plan virtual meeting with public Monday evening
Paris Hilton ‘feels free’ after documentary reveals alleged abuse she suffered at Utah boarding school
Big chunk breaks off Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf
2 teens critically wounded in Pasadena drive-by shooting
