(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging conversation surrounding his goals for the final stretch of his tenure in the legislature, his new role outside of leadership, term limits, why he is unapologetic for his strategy surrounding crime in California and what comes next after his time in the legislature ends.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction