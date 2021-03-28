A look at Newsom’s historic nominee for attorney general, Rob Bonta

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nominee for state attorney general, Rob Bonta, is a progressive state assemblyman who would be the first Filipino American to hold the role.

CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall and Politico reporter Jeremy B. White dive into Bonta’s career and what factored into his nomination.

“I think a lot of folks understood that Governor Newsom was, in assessing who to pick, looking for someone who he was confident could win in 2022,” White said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on March 28, 2021.