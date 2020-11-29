Bay Area reporter talks about the political rise of Kamala Harris

Nikki Laurenzo and Frank Buckley talk to KRON4’s Pam Moore about Kamala Harris’ rise in politics.
“In California and certainly in the Bay Area, when she entered elected politics, she was always seen as a rising star,” Moore said.
by: Inside California PoliticsPosted: / Updated:
Nikki Laurenzo and Frank Buckley talk to KRON4’s Pam Moore about Kamala Harris’ rise in politics.
“In California and certainly in the Bay Area, when she entered elected politics, she was always seen as a rising star,” Moore said.