CA Rep. Mike Thompson says House bill expanding background checks would help stop gun violence

The House has passed two bills to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.

California Rep. Mike Thompson discusses the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2021 and how it would help prevent gun violence.

“There’s no law that will prevent every shooting and I don’t think it’s good to try and gauge the importance of the background bill by any particular tragedy that takes place,” said Thompson. “What we know that by expanding background checks, we will prevent shootings. We will prevent murders. It is one step more to get guns out of the hands who shouldn’t have them.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on March 28, 2021.