CA Rep. Scott Peters discusses immigration reform as San Diego Convention Center is used to house migrant children

With the San Diego Convention Center repurposed to temporarily house hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children, California Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, discussed his tour of the shelter.

“This is a much more humane setting for these girls and I think they’ll be much safer and well cared for,” he said.

Peters spoke about immigration reform, saying that the country needs to invest more into processing the migrants.

“We should invest in processing,” Peters said. “There’s no reason that our resources should be so limited that we should have these people, any people, waiting months to a year to get a hearing. They should get a hearing.”

“We also need to invest in diminishing the reason why the people come. When the situation improved in Mexico economically, people stopped coming from Mexico,” he added.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 4, 2021