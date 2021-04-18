CA state Sen. Josh Newman discusses bill to allow officials facing recalls to see names of recall petition signers

Under recently proposed legislation, California’s elected officials facing potential recalls would be allowed to see the names of people who sign petitions against them.

While current law allows only election officials to access names of recall petition signers, Senate Bill 663 authored by State Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, would also allow targets of recall campaigns to access the lists and try to persuade people to remove their signatures.

“Californians, they have the ability to directly change their government and remove public officials,” Newman said. “My bill is not meant in any way to weaken the ability to recall public officials. In fact, it’s meant to strengthen it by clarifying some provisions within it to make sure it’s transparent and fair.”

The bill won’t affect the current recall process against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 18, 2021.