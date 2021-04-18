CA state Sen. Scott Wiener discusses bill to decriminalize psychedelic drugs

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would decriminalize the possession and personal use of certain psychedelics statewide.

If enacted, the bill introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, will approve the use of mushrooms, MDMA, LSD, mescaline and ibogaine for combat veterans with PTSD and for people with diagnosed or undiagnosed addictions and mental illnesses.

“The drugs that are included are all drugs that increasingly, the evidence shows, have significant benefits for mental health and addiction,” Wiener said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on April 18, 2021.